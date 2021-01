Rekord: Biden unterzeichnet innerhalb einer Woche „33 Executive Orders“

SUBJECT TYPE OF ACTION DATE

Re-engage with World Health Organization End withdrawal process Jan. 20

Create position of COVID-19 response coordinator Executive order Jan. 20

Rejoin Paris climate agreement Sign an “instrument” Jan. 20

Revoke permit for Keystone XL pipeline, pause energy leasing in ANWR Executive order Jan. 20

Ask agencies to extend eviction/foreclosure moratoriums Request Jan. 20

Ask Education Dept. to extend student-loan pause Request Jan. 20

Launch an initiative to advance racial equity, end “1776 Commission” Executive order Jan. 20

Revoke order that aims to exclude undocumented immigrants from census Executive order Jan. 20

Preserve/fortify DACA, which helps “Dreamers” Memorandum Jan. 20

Require masks/distancing on all federal property and by federal workers Executive order Jan. 20

Reverse travel ban targeting primarily Muslim countries Executive order Jan. 20

Stop construction of border wall Proclamation Jan. 20

Combat discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity Executive order Jan. 20

Require ethics pledge for executive-branch personnel Executive order Jan. 20

Modernize and improve regulatory review Memorandum Jan. 20

End “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement” Executive order Jan. 20

Extend protection from deportation for Liberians in U.S. Memorandum Jan. 20

Revoke certain executive orders concerning federal regulation Executive order Jan. 20

Freeze any new or pending regulations Memorandum Jan. 20

Fill supply shortfalls in fight vs. COVID-19 with Defense Production Act, other measures Executive order Jan. 21

Increase FEMA reimbursement to states for National Guard, PPE Memorandum Jan. 21

Establish “COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board,” expand testing Executive order Jan. 21

Bolster access to COVID-19 treatments and clinical care Executive order Jan. 21

Improve collection/analysis of COVID-related data Executive order Jan. 21

Mount vaccination campaign amid goals such as 100 million shots in 100 days Directives Jan. 21

Provide guidance on safely reopening schools Executive order Jan. 21

OSHA guidance for keeping workers safe from COVID-19 Executive order Jan. 21

Require face masks at airports, other modes of transportation Executive order Jan. 21

Establish a “COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force” Executive order Jan. 21

Support international response to COVID-19, “restore U.S. global leadership” Directive Jan. 21

Ask agencies to boost food aid, improve delivery of stimulus checks Executive order Jan. 22

Restore collective bargaining power for federal workers Executive order Jan. 22

Repeal ban on transgender people serving openly in U.S. military Executive order Jan. 25