Ein schwarzer Sklave in Libyen kostet heute nur 200 Dollar

Unter Oberst Gaddafi wurde der Sklavenhandel mit dem Tode bestraft – bis die libysche Regierung von einer Koalition unter Führung von Hillary Clinton/Obama zerschlagen wurde. Und heute twittern sie #BLM…!!!

A black slave in Libya today costs as little $200 dollars.

Slave trading was punishable by death under Colonel Gadaffi – until the Libyan government was destroyed by a coalition led by Hillary Clinton/Obama. And now they’re tweeting about #BLM pic.twitter.com/LEda2krkKG

— Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) June 11, 2020