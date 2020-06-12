Ein schwarzer Sklave in Libyen kostet heute nur 200 Dollar

Unter Oberst Gaddafi wurde der Sklavenhandel mit dem Tode bestraft – bis die libysche Regierung von einer Koalition unter Führung von Hillary Clinton/Obama zerschlagen wurde. Und heute twittern sie #BLM…!!!

