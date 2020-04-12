Systemfrage: Der Neustart des Systems läuft gerade an – Sind Sie bereit dafür?

Es war die beste aller Zeiten, es war die schlimmste aller Zeiten, es war das Zeitalter der Weisheit, es war das Zeitalter der Narrheit, es war die Epoche des Glaubens, es war die Epoche des Unglaubens, es war die Zeit des Lichts, es war die Zeit der Dunkelheit, es war der Frühling der Hoffnung, es war der Winter der Verzweiflung, wir hatten alles vor uns, wir hatten nichts vor uns, wir gingen alle direkt in den Himmel, wir gingen alle direkt in die andere Richtung… – Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

—

(It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way… – Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities)