Erste Krankenhäuser die in Wuhan wegen dem Coronavirus gebaut wurden, werden bereits wieder geschlossen

12/03/2020

Die letzten beiden provisorischen Krankenhäuser in Wuhan, dem Epizentrum des Coronavirus-Ausbruchs in der zentralchinesischen Provinz Hubei, wurden am Dienstag geschlossen, was die Schließung aller 16 provisorischen Krankenhäuser bedeutet.

Die letzte Gruppe von 49 Patienten wurde aus dem provisorischen Krankenhaus Wuchang in Wuhan in der zentralchinesischen Provinz Hubei entlassen

