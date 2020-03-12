Erste Krankenhäuser die in Wuhan wegen dem Coronavirus gebaut wurden, werden bereits wieder geschlossen

The temporary hospital of Jianghan in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, which was converted from Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, closed on Monday afternoon. #CombatCoronavirus #UnityIsStrength pic.twitter.com/OqaAH314rx — CCTV (@CCTV) March 10, 2020

The last two temporary hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in central China’s Hubei Province, were shut down Tuesday, marking the closure of its all 16 temporary hospitals. #CombatCoronavirus #UnityIsStrength pic.twitter.com/8RalXB3qGw — CCTV (@CCTV) March 11, 2020

Die letzten beiden provisorischen Krankenhäuser in Wuhan, dem Epizentrum des Coronavirus-Ausbruchs in der zentralchinesischen Provinz Hubei, wurden am Dienstag geschlossen, was die Schließung aller 16 provisorischen Krankenhäuser bedeutet.

The final batch of 49 patients was discharged from the Wuchang temporary hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. #CombatCoronavirus #UnityIsStrength pic.twitter.com/IsgERPGYkx — CCTV (@CCTV) March 11, 2020

Die letzte Gruppe von 49 Patienten wurde aus dem provisorischen Krankenhaus Wuchang in Wuhan in der zentralchinesischen Provinz Hubei entlassen