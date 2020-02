Exactly 18 years after 9/11 researchers from different countries gathered in Zürich, Switzerland, and presented their research on this biggest terrorist attack in human history. Swiss historian Daniele Ganser spoke about the collapse of WTC7 and argued, based on the new Hulsey report from Alaska University, that WTC7 was destroyed by controlled demolition and that we were not told the truth about 9/11.

