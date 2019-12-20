EU am Anfang vom Ende, von der Leyen langweilig wie abgestandenes Pfützenwasser: Nigel Farage at his very best

Vielleicht wäre der humorlose Jeremy Corbyn, von dem wir vorgestern eine seiner “Sternstunden” im Unterhaus verlinkt haben, in der Europäischen Union gut aufgehoben, denn die EU, vor allem deren Parlament, ist nach Ansicht von Nigel Farage der letzte Ort, an dem man neue Idee, etwas Aufregendes, zu hören bekommt, es sei denn, Nigel Farage ist in Fahrt, wie hier:

After three and a half years of deception, we will be leaving this prison of nations! Brexit is the beginning of the end of the EU. We can be friends without being ruled by faceless bureaucrats. pic.twitter.com/Pm1Ij0d3j8 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) 18. Dezember 2019

Und nun die beste Stelle:

People don’t want to be run and governed by faceless bureacrats like Michel or von der Leyen.

Did you hear them this morging?

Dull as ditchwater.

You are being rejected.

And it is great news that in Poland opinion polls now show a majority of Poles think they be better off outside the European Union.

Brexit is the beginning of the end of this project. We are giving leadership and we’ll take it to a Europe of sorvereign states, working together, being friends together, but not being run by the gang down in the middle there.

Übersetzung

“Die Leute wollen nicht von gesichtslosen Bürokraten regiert werden, wie Michel oder von der Leyen.

Haben Sie sie heute morgen gehört?

Langweilig wie abgestandenes Pfützenwasser (stinklangweilig).

Die Leute wollen Euch nicht mehr. Deshalb ist es eine…….