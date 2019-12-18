existentiellen Bedrohungen

geschrieben am 18/12/2019 von

Wir sprechen von “existentiellen Bedrohungen”, aber nichts ist für unsere Welt bedrohlicher als ein Atomkrieg. In der ersten Woche meiner Präsidentschaft werde ich zu einem Gipfel mit Russland und China aufrufen, um das nukleare Wettrüsten zu beenden und sich auf Schritte zu einigen, um die Welt aus dem nuklearen Abgrund zurückzubringen.

Kommentare deaktiviert für existentiellen Bedrohungen Geschrieben in Tipp/Must read/Topthema/Aktuell

Kommentare sind geschlossen.