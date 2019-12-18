We talk about “existential threats,” but nothing is more threatening to our world than nuclear war. In the first week of my presidency, I will call for a summit with Russia and China to end the nuclear arms race and agree on steps to move the world back from the nuclear abyss. pic.twitter.com/5s22B9hyax
— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) 17. Dezember 2019
Wir sprechen von “existentiellen Bedrohungen”, aber nichts ist für unsere Welt bedrohlicher als ein Atomkrieg. In der ersten Woche meiner Präsidentschaft werde ich zu einem Gipfel mit Russland und China aufrufen, um das nukleare Wettrüsten zu beenden und sich auf Schritte zu einigen, um die Welt aus dem nuklearen Abgrund zurückzubringen.