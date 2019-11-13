Hongkong außer Kontrolle

Massive Proteste Weltweit: Chile, Spanien, Irak, Haiti, Ecuador, Libanon, Bolivien, Griechenland, Frankreich, Hongkong, Ägypten, Kolumbien, und noch viele weitere…

Videos der letzten 24 Stunden. Auf den verlinkten Zwitscher-Kontos hat es noch mehr interessantes Video.

Filmed by HKU’s Campus TV: a journalist in yellow vest appeared to be shot by tear gas. A group of #CUHK students went over to help move the journo to a safer area, while another round landed at the exact same spot. Does this still look like a “protest” scene to anyone? #HongKong pic.twitter.com/TVoylGoxg9 — Carmen Ng 吳嘉文 (@Carmen_NgKaMan) 12. November 2019

#NOW – Police had been firing for over 15 minutes now, rains of tear gas, sponge grenades and rubber bullets. Protesters tossed some petrol bombs. I was literally running for my life. pic.twitter.com/yqhg7nJ7qd — Lok. (@sumlokkei) 12. November 2019

Can anyone tell this is what university campus should look like? It’s literally War Zone in #CUHK tonight. @hkpoliceforce broke their promises to retreat for 3 times within a day. Instead, they’re the one initiating attack towards students. #HongKong #HongKongProstests pic.twitter.com/pu3UggcnXu — Phoebe Kong 江穎怡 (@phoebe_kongwy) 12. November 2019