Hongkong außer Kontrolle

13/11/2019

Massive Proteste Weltweit: Chile, Spanien, Irak, Haiti, Ecuador, Libanon, Bolivien, Griechenland, Frankreich, Hongkong, Ägypten, Kolumbien, und noch viele weitere…

Videos der letzten 24 Stunden. Auf den verlinkten Zwitscher-Kontos hat es noch mehr interessantes Video.

