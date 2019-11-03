Demos und Aufstände nehmen zu…

geschrieben am 03/11/2019 von
…nur ein kleine Auflistung die nicht abschließend ist…
…gestern in Bagdad…

….gestern in Frankreich….

…..Griechenland 31. Oktober 2019…..

…..Haiti am 1. November 2019….

…Tripoli im Libanon….

…Demos in…Chile, Spanien, Irak, Haiti, Ecuador, Guinea, Panama, Ägypten, Peru, Algerien, Libanon, Holland, Bolivien, Colombia, Indonesien, Griechenland, Azerbaijan, Frankreich, Hongkong…usw…..
Kommentare deaktiviert für Demos und Aufstände nehmen zu… Geschrieben in Aufstände/Demos/Revolution

Kommentare sind geschlossen.