Demos und Aufstände nehmen zu…

…gestern in Bagdad…
بغداد كلها تنتفض ..
مليونية في #ساحة_التحرير pic.twitter.com/uZNjk49gi6
— 🌐 هاشتاك العراق (@hishtaqiraq) 2. November 2019
….gestern in Frankreich….
Les #GiletsJaunes manifestent dans les rues de #Paris pour le 51ème samedi de mobilisation.#ActeLI #GiletsJaunes #Paris pic.twitter.com/BHqlmbKFnm
— Lilaafa Amouzou (@Lilaafa_RT) 2. November 2019
Situation tendue à Gare du Nord🧐🔥🔥#Acte51 #GiletsJaunes #paris pic.twitter.com/bRlSzMMcpH
— Salah_Dine_Al_Ayyoubi (@ayyoubi_salah) 2. November 2019
…..Griechenland 31. Oktober 2019…..
Students clash with police outside the Parliament in Athens, #Greece pic.twitter.com/GQ8Wu8A87J
— Savvas Karmaniolas (@savvaskarma) 31. Oktober 2019
…..Haiti am 1. November 2019….
Another day of massive protests rock #Haiti‘s capital amid reports of a massacre commited by police & gangs against protesters in Gonaive, #Haiti today. pic.twitter.com/r4gtVDjnk4
— Haiti Information Project 📡 (@HaitiInfoProj) 1. November 2019