Demos und Aufstände nehmen zu…

Students clash with police outside the Parliament in Athens, #Greece pic.twitter.com/GQ8Wu8A87J

Another day of massive protests rock #Haiti‘s capital amid reports of a massacre commited by police & gangs against protesters in Gonaive, #Haiti today. pic.twitter.com/r4gtVDjnk4

— Haiti Information Project 📡 (@HaitiInfoProj) 1. November 2019