Aktuell: Der Flughafen Hongkong streicht alle abfliegenden Flüge – Armee anscheinend unterwegs

Demonstranten sitzen vor den Abflug-Gates, die jetzt blockiert sind. Kein Passagier kommt durch. Es wird erwartet, dass weitere Flüge abgesagt werden.
Breaking at #HongKongAirport – #antiEALB protesters stage sit-in in front of departure gates which are now blocked. No passengers can get through. More flights expected to be called off later on. #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/0x3tl9uxGa
— Phoebe Kong 江穎怡 (@phoebe_kongwy) 13. August 2019
Chaotic scenes broke out at #HongKongAirport during a #antiELAB #HongKongProtests @SCMPNews
Viedo credit @JournoDannyAero pic.twitter.com/bv3GR7Np8E
— Emily Tsang (@ETemily) 13. August 2019
Das Video wurde anscheinend heute erstellt….