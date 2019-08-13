Aktuell: Der Flughafen Hongkong streicht alle abfliegenden Flüge – Armee anscheinend unterwegs

geschrieben am 13/08/2019 von

Demonstranten sitzen vor den Abflug-Gates, die jetzt blockiert sind. Kein Passagier kommt durch. Es wird erwartet, dass weitere Flüge abgesagt werden.

Das Video wurde anscheinend heute erstellt….

Chinesische Armee verlegt Truppen zum Flughafen in Hong Kong

Kommentare deaktiviert für Aktuell: Der Flughafen Hongkong streicht alle abfliegenden Flüge – Armee anscheinend unterwegs Geschrieben in Aufstände/Demos/Revolution

Kommentare sind geschlossen.