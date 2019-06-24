Kleine Statistik zu den bereits 32 Wochen andauernden Gelb-Westen Protesten

Kleine Statistik zu den bereits 32 Wochen andauernden Gelb-Westen Proteste in Frankreich.
11 Tote ✔️
76 Schwerverletzte ✔️
2500 Verletzte ✔️
23 Demonstranten verloren ein Auge ✔️
5 Demonstranten verloren eine Hand ✔️
Tausende verhaftet ✔️
keine Berichte über diese Staats-Gewalt in den Mainstream-Medien✔️
32 weeks of #YellowVests #GiletsJaunes protests:
✔️ 11 dead
✔️ 76 seriously injured
✔️ 2500 injured
✔️ 23 protesters lost an eye
✔️ 5 protesters lost a hand
✔️ thousands arrested
✔️ no mainstream media coverage
VIDEO: #Marseille pic.twitter.com/CBhUVxUpBA
— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 23. Juni 2019
32 weeks of #YellowVests #GiletsJaunes protests:
✔️ 11 dead
✔️ 76 seriously injured
✔️ 2500 injured
✔️ 23 protesters lost an eye
✔️ 5 protesters lost a hand
✔️ thousands arrested
✔️ no mainstream media coverage
VIDEO: #Bordeauxpic.twitter.com/kWMqdKaU8B
— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 22. Juni 2019