Kleine Statistik zu den bereits 32 Wochen andauernden Gelb-Westen Protesten

Kleine Statistik zu den bereits 32 Wochen andauernden Gelb-Westen Proteste in Frankreich.
11 Tote ✔️
76 Schwerverletzte ✔️
2500 Verletzte ✔️
23 Demonstranten verloren ein Auge ✔️
5 Demonstranten verloren eine Hand ✔️
Tausende verhaftet ✔️
keine Berichte über diese Staats-Gewalt in den Mainstream-Medien✔️

 

 

