Never on TV: Aktuelle Bilder aus Frankreich von den Gelbwesten-Protesten

This video will not be shown in mainstream media: What is happening in France? [SOUND ON]pic.twitter.com/nhrggNQ4Zi — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 23. Mai 2019

Macron regime thugs gassing peaceful demonstrators in #Paris moments ago. According to investigative journalist @VanessaBeeley, the French state is now using a more potent gas against its own people. #GiletsJaunes #ActeXXVIII pic.twitter.com/f8nAbGrZqt — Simply Beautiful (@SimplyBeautific) 25. Mai 2019

Macron Regime Forces fire so much Tear Gas in #Paris you cannot see the other side of the street.

If this was Russia, Syria, Iran or Venezuela there would be wall to wall MSM coverage.

But its France so there’s crickets.#GiletsJaunes#Acte28#ActeXXVIIIpic.twitter.com/0IKvIaaQTJ — Ian56 (@Ian56789) 25. Mai 2019

Formidable procession of #YellowVests seen minutes ago in #Bordeaux for #ActeXXVIII. Not a single EU Flag in sight. Why? Because this movement stands for the exact opposite of what the EU technocrats want – accountable decentralization of political/economic power. #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/WP1AXWB8uj — Simply Beautiful (@SimplyBeautific) 25. Mai 2019

Boom! Kick-ass video taken earlier today by a friend in #Paris. #YellowVests are seen chanting “Revolution!” “Revolution!” for #ActeXXVIII. The sleeping giant that is humanity continues to awaken and thunder to life! #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/1WL0IMYsFU — Simply Beautiful (@SimplyBeautific) 25. Mai 2019

Perhaps if this was Russia, Venezuela or even Iran, rather than #Paris, #France today, it would be headline news everywhere on Western media. #GiletsJaunes #YellowVests pic.twitter.com/tIibI9dbjN — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) 25. Mai 2019