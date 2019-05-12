Bilder aus Frankreich die so nicht in den Medien zu sehen sind

EU says: ‘This is proportionate police violence!’ https://t.co/bxADHqmboK
💥(keep in mind they want an EU army)💥pic.twitter.com/TsRSJaqch6
— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 10. Mai 2019
Six months (26 weeks) of ongoing #GiletsJaunes protests in France.
This video will not be shown in mainstream media. So please share…pic.twitter.com/oguwXhKz80
— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 11. Mai 2019
Six months (26 weeks) of ongoing #GiletsJaunes protests in France.
This video will not be shown in mainstream media. So please share…pic.twitter.com/nrjtqvSAB9
— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 11. Mai 2019
Six months (26 weeks) of ongoing #GiletsJaunes protests in France.
This video will not be shown in mainstream media. So please share…pic.twitter.com/4RvEQQK2j0
— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 11. Mai 2019
Six months (26 weeks) of ongoing #GiletsJaunes protests in France.
This video will not be shown in mainstream media. So please share…pic.twitter.com/KvLZssOf0S
— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 11. Mai 2019