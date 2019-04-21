Bilder und Eindrücke von der Protest Akt XXIII vom 21.April 2019

geschrieben am 21/04/2019 von

 

…..passend dazu…..
In Deutschland gemeldete Teilnehmerzahlen der Gelbwesten offenbar geschönt

Um die Proteste der Gelbwesten wird es ruhiger in den Medien. Während die deutschen Medien unter Berufung auf die Polizei sinkende Teilnehmerzahlen melden, ergibt sich bei einem Blick auf die Quellen ein anderes Bild.

Die Proteste der Gelbwesten begannen im November mit weit über hunderttausend Teilnehmern. Inzwischen sollen es gemäß offiziellen Angaben der französischen Polizei weniger als 30.000 landesweit sein, die sich Samstags zu Protesten versammeln. Da fragt man sich, wozu bei so wenig Demonstranten ein solches Polizeiaufgebot notwendig ist……

Kommentare deaktiviert für Bilder und Eindrücke von der Protest Akt XXIII vom 21.April 2019 Geschrieben in Aufstände/Demos/Revolution, EU/Europa

Kommentare sind geschlossen.