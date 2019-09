Live: VOLKSHAUS ZÜRICH – 9/11 Perspectives

Public Master Class on The Events of

September 11, 2001

With:

Dr. Daniele Ganser

Historian and Director of the Swiss Institute of Peace and Energy Research

Operation Gladio Scholar and Author, NATO’s Secret Armies

Dr. Niels Harrit

Associate Professor of Chemistry (Ret.), University of Copenhagen

Richard Gage, AIA (via life feed)

Founder, Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth

Barbara Honegger

Former White House Policy Analyst and Justice Dept. Official

Board Member and Officer, The Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

Dr. Piers Robinson

Founding Member, Academic Working Group on Propaganda and the 9/11 ‘War on Terror’

Mick Harrison

Board Member & Litigation Director, The Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

Jane A. Clark

Board Member and Officer, The Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

Jan-André Zaba

Engineer HTL BSA, Owner Mebatech AG

* Presentations in English