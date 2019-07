Bild stammt von der Republikanischen Abgeordneten Speier!

Hierbei handelt es sich um die Migrationslager (imigration detention) in den USA.

The 1st sounds we heard before we could see the children held at Ursula were haunting cries of babies & toddlers. I spoke to a dad of a sick 6-month-old girl. She was flushed, listless, her little fists clung tightly to his shirt. Flu, meningitis, typhus, lice & more. #Border pic.twitter.com/QVvT29L3Te

— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) 13. Juli 2019