Kleine Statistik zu den bereits 32 Wochen andauernden Gelb-Westen Protesten

32 weeks of #YellowVests #GiletsJaunes protests:

✔️ 11 dead

✔️ 76 seriously injured

✔️ 2500 injured

✔️ 23 protesters lost an eye

✔️ 5 protesters lost a hand

✔️ thousands arrested

✔️ no mainstream media coverage

VIDEO: #Marseille pic.twitter.com/CBhUVxUpBA

— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 23. Juni 2019