Top 10 der wertvollsten Unternehmen auf der Welt

1. Apple (United States): $926.9B in value and $53.3B in profits
2. Alibaba (China): $499.4B in value and $9.6B in profits
3. Samsung Electronics (South Korea): $325.9B in value and $41B in profits
4. Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands): $306.5B in value and $15.2B in profits
5. Nestle (Switzerland): $237.3B in value and $7.3B in profits
6. Taiwan Semiconductor (Taiwan): $203B in value and $11.5B in profits
7. Toyota Motor (Japan): $200.7B in value and $22.5B in profits
8. HSBC Holdings (United Kingdom): $200.3B in value and $10.8B in profits
9. China Mobile (Hong Kong): $192.6B in value and $16.9B in profits
10. Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium): $184.3B in value and $7.9B in profits