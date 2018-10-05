Top 10 der wertvollsten Unternehmen auf der Welt

Klick Bild für größer und Quelle

1. Apple (United States): $926.9B in value and $53.3B in profits

2. Alibaba (China): $499.4B in value and $9.6B in profits

3. Samsung Electronics (South Korea): $325.9B in value and $41B in profits

4. Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands): $306.5B in value and $15.2B in profits

5. Nestle (Switzerland): $237.3B in value and $7.3B in profits

6. Taiwan Semiconductor (Taiwan): $203B in value and $11.5B in profits

7. Toyota Motor (Japan): $200.7B in value and $22.5B in profits

8. HSBC Holdings (United Kingdom): $200.3B in value and $10.8B in profits

9. China Mobile (Hong Kong): $192.6B in value and $16.9B in profits

10. Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium): $184.3B in value and $7.9B in profits