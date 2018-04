Risse in der Matrix

In der Washington Post ist ein spannender Artikel rausgekommen: “In Syria, we ‘took the oil.’ Now Trump wants to give it to Iran.” Übersetzt: “In Syrien haben wir uns das Öl genommen. Jetzt will Trump es an Iran hergeben”.

There are a lot of good arguments for maintaining an American presence in Syria after the fall of the Islamic State, but President Trump doesn’t seem persuaded by any of them. Perhaps he would back off his urge to cut and run if he knew that the United States and its partners control almost all of the oil. And if the United States leaves, that oil will likely fall into the hands of Iran.