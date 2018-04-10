Noch Kunst oder schon strafbar? Theaterstück “Tötet die Klimaleugner”

Den Klimaalarmisten gehen die wissenschaftlichen Argumente aus. Nur so ist zu verstehen, weshalb Sie sich nun in geistigen Tiefschlägen üben. In Australien entstand jetzt ein Theaterstück mit dem Titel: ‘Tötet die Klimaleugner’. Ist das noch Kunst oder schon strafbar? Auf der Webseite des Griffin Theatre in Sydney lesen wir zum Inhalt:

What would it actually take to stop climate change dead in its tracks? Guns? Revolution? A pumping soundtrack?

Kill Climate Deniers centres on a militant cell of eco-activists that takes the audience hostage during a concert at Parliament House. Led by charismatic spokeswoman Catch, they demand Australia immediately cease all carbon emissions and coal exports—or they’ll start executing their 1,700 hostages.

But they’re not the only ones to take the title literally. Between scenes of bloody action and banging ’90s tunes, writer David Finnigan discusses the outrage the play’s title provoked from Andrew Bolt and his cabal of conservative bloggers. The original production was shut down in the ensuing shitstorm, leading Finnigan to eventually fold the scandal into the play.