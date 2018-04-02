Fall Sergej und Julja Skripal: Russland hat 27 Fragen Wo bleiben die Antworten?

Russland hat Großbritannien am 30. März aufgefordert, 27 Fragen zum Fall des in Salisbury vergifteten Ex-Doppelagenten Sergej Skripal und dessen Tochter Julja zu klären. Durchaus kritische und absolut berechtigte Fragen, die in sogenannten Leitmedien pseudochristlicher (Werte-)Prägung, allesamt dem transatlantischen russophoben Angriffsbündnis NATO willfährig, entweder völlig ignoriert oder höchstens ansatzweise zitiert werden. Warum? Cui bono?

Man findet die Fragen auf der Webseite der russischen Botschaft in London. Die den Briten gestellten Fragen der Russen sollten in die Öffentlichkeit getragen werden, deshalb werden sie hier veröffentlicht. Habe auch gleich eine deutsch- und französischsprachige Übersetzung der 27 Fragen angefertigt mit der Bitte um Verbreitung.

EMBASSY OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

6/7 Kensington Palace Gardens, London, W8 4QP

www.rusemb.org.uk (link is external)

PRESS RELEASES AND NEWS

30.03.2018

Embassy Press Officer on unanswered questions regarding the Salisbury poisoning

Question: At yesterday’s briefing, the Official Representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Embassy had asked quite a few questions that remain unanswered. What are those questions?

Answer: Indeed, we are witnessing a blatant violation by the UK of its international obligations under the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the 1968 bilateral Consular Convention. We have not received a response to our multiple questions and requests made through diplomatic notes. Failure by Britain to engage in normal diplomatic exchange with the Embassy on this matter is regrettable.

The questions to which we are awaiting answers are as follows:

1) What is Mr and Ms Skripal’s exact diagnosis and condition?

Was ist die genaue Diagnose und der Zustand von Herrn und Frau Skripal?

Quel est le diagnostic et l’état exact de M. et Mme Skripal?

2) What treatment are they receiving?

Wie werden sie behandelt?

Quel est le traitement qu’ils reçoivent?

3) Is that treatment the same as that provided to Sgt Nick Bailey?

Ist das die gleiche……..