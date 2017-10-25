DIE VERBORGENE HAND DES MARKTS

Markets Need a Hidden Fist?

When I want to jump-start my Sunday by kicking up my blood pressure a few points, I head down the driveway for the Sunday New York Times. Some weeks it is the front page that does the trick, other weeks the op-ed page. Few Sundays have given me a more eye-popping, artery-clearing boost, however, than March 28, 1999.

To mark the publication of The Lexus and the Olive Tree, his new book on globalization, Times foreign affairs columnist Thomas L. Friedman wrote an extraordinary cover story for that week’s New York Times Magazine. The magazine was graced with a large photograph of a fist painted with an American flag and emblazoned…..