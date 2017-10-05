Stephen Paddock soll sich selbst gefilmt haben

Laut der Zeitung „New York Post“ hätte sich Stephen Paddock, während er auf die Menschenmenge schoss, selbst gefilmt haben. Außerdem hätte er im Hotel selbst eine Kamera installiert, die ihn vor anrückenden Polizisten warnte.

„Millionaire Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock set up a camera inside his hotel room to capture his deadly shooting rampage on film, as well as various other surveillance equipment in the hallway to alert him as cops closed in on him, according to the NY Post. Citing ABC, the Post writes that the shooter had at least one lens set up to tape himself as he fired hundreds of rounds on thousands of unsuspecting concertgoers several hundred yards below his Mandalay Bay casino suite.“ (zerohedge)

Anhand einer Zeichnung wird im Portal „zerohedge“ gezeigt, dass Paddock direkt von seinem Hotelzimmer in die Menschenmenge gefeuert haben soll. Zuvor hätte er dort die Fensterscheibe……