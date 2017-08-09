Hat Trump im Gespräch mit Australiens Premier auf Geheimgesellschaften hingewiesen?

Einen Vorteil haben diese Leaks ja. Man sieht, wie sich die Großen dieser Welt miteinander unterhalten. Interessant in diesem Gespräch mit Australiens Premierminister Malcolm Turnbull waren zunächst die Äußerungen über Deutschland – von beiden:

Trump: Because you do not want to destroy your country. Look at what has happened in Germany. Look at what is happening in these countries. These people are crazy to let this happen. I spoke to Merkel today, and believe me, she wishes she did not do it. Germany is a mess because of what happened.

Turnbull: I agree with you, letting one million Syrians walk into their country. It was one of the big factors in the Brexit vote, frankly.

Trump: Well, there could be two million people coming in Germany. Two million people. Can you believe it? It will never be the same.

Angeblich wäre also selbst Merkel mit ihrer Entscheidung unzufrieden:

Ich sprach heute mit Merkel und glaub mir, sie wünschte sich, sie hätte das nicht getan. Deutschland ist ein Schlamassel.

Turnbull stimmt zu und Trump ergänzt:……