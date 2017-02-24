Lynn de Rothschild bedauert per Twitter die Clintons als eine "Grossartige Familie" #Pizzagate

Wie Lynn de Rothschild per Twitter verlauten lies, ist sie ziemlich sauer mit John Podesta dem Wahlkampfmanager von Hillary Clinton.
Sie schreibt:
Du hast eine Grossartige Familie wie die Clintons zerstört ! Du bist ein verlierer...
@johnpodesta this is pathetic;HRC lost because you ran an arrogant out of touch campaign;you have destroyed a great family and are a loser https://t.co/iHLnQTilhj— Lynn de Rothschild (@LdeRothschild) February 22, 2017