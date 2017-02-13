Diverse Wetter-Manipulations-U.S. –Patente von 1920 bis 2013

United Sta­tes Patent and Trade­mark Office

1338343 – April 27, 1920 – Pro­cess And Appa­ra­tus For The Pro­duc­tion of Intense Arti­fi­cial Clouds, Fogs, or Mists
1619183 – March 1, 1927 – Pro­cess of Pro­du­cing Smoke Clouds From Moving Aircraft
1631753 – June 7, 1927 – Elec­tric Hea­ter – Refe­renced in 3990987
1665267 – April 10, 1928 – Pro­cess of Pro­du­cing Arti­fi­cial Fogs
1892132 – Decem­ber 27, 1932 – Ato­mi­zing Attach­ment For Air­plane Engine Exhausts
928963 – Octo­ber 3, 1933 – Elec­tri­cal Sys­tem And Method
1957075 – May 1, 1934 – Air­plane Spray Equipment
2097581 – Novem­ber 2, 1937 – Elec­tric Stream Gene­ra­tor – Refe­renced in 3990987
2409201 – Octo­ber 15, 1946 – Smoke Pro­du­cing Mixture
2476171 – July 18, 1945 – Smoke Screen Generator
2480967 – Sep­tem­ber 6, 1949 – Aerial Disch­arge Device
2550324 – April 24, 1951 – Pro­cess For Con­trol­ling Weather
2582678 – June 15, 1952 – Mate­rial Dis­se­mi­na­ting Appa­ra­tus For Airplanes
2591988 – April 8, 1952 – Pro­duc­tion of TiO2 Pig­ments – Refe­renced in 3899144
2614083 – Octo­ber 14, 1952 – Metal Chlo­ride Scree­ning Smoke Mixture
2633455 – March 31, 1953 – Smoke Generator
2688069 – August 31, 1954 – Steam Gene­ra­tor – Refe­renced in 3990987
2721495 – Octo­ber 25, 1955 – Method And Appa­ra­tus For Detec­ting Minute Crys­tal
                                             For­ming Par­ti­cles Sus­pen­ded in a Gaseous Atmosphere
2730402 – Janu­ary 10, 1956 – Con­trollable Dis­per­sal Device
 

